Umude hit 6 of 8 from behind the arc and was 12 of 20 overall. JD Notae was 4 of 7 from long range and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jaylin Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds and Au’Diese Toney chipped in 10 points. Arkansas (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) was 15 of 28 from 3-point range (53.6%) and 40 of 71 (56.3%) overall.
Kario Oquendo led Georgia (6-16, 1-8) with 17 points. Aaron Cook contributed 12 points. The Bulldogs were 24 of 53 from the field (45.3%), including 8 of 17 from distance.
Arkansas plays host to Mississippi State Saturday in a rematch of both team’s conference opener, which the Bulldogs won, 81-68. No. 1 Auburn comes to Fayetteville on Tuesday.
Georgia will host Auburn on Saturday.
