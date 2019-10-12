HANOVER, N.H. — Jared Gerbino threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, backup Derek Kyler threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Dartmouth beat Yale 42-10 on Saturday for coach Buddy Teevens’ 100th career win.

Gerbino hit Drew Estrada on a 75-yard TD pass on the second play of the game, then ran six yards for a score and a 14-0 lead and Dartmouth never looked back.

Kyler added a 2-yard scoring run, set up by Quinton Arello’s interception of a Kurt Rawlings pass, then hit Hunter Hagdorn on a 31-yard pass after a missed Yale field goal and the Big Green led 28-3 at halftime.

Gerbino was 5 of 7 for 224 yards and Kyler was 5 of 5 for 91 yards for Dartmouth (4-0, 2-0). Estrada had five catches for 203 yards.

Dakari Falconer scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter before Yale (3-1, 1-1) scored its only touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Nolan Grooms to Darrion Carrington with 47 seconds left to play.

