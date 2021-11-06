Ramon Jefferson broke tackles on his 23-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the opening period.
Schmid was 10-of-19 passing for 124 yards.
Dixie State (0-9) was led by Kobe Tracy’s 28-of-48 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown. Tracy was intercepted twice. Drew Kannely-Robles gained 42 of the Trailblazers 58 yards rushing.
