The Buccaneers have gone 1-15 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern ranks second in the Big South with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Cheikh Faye averaging 5.0.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 85-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Drew Pember led the Bulldogs with 30 points, and Deontaye Buskey led the Buccaneers with 21 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tajion Jones averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.
Tahlik Chavez is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.
Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.
