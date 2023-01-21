UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 64-58

Pember also contributed 10 rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (15-6, 7-1 Big South Conference). Caleb Burgess added 14 points while going 4 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Tajion Jones recorded eight points and was 2 of 8 shooting (2 for 5 from distance). The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.