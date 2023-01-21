ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Drew Pember’s 20 points helped UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 64-58 on Saturday.
Trae Broadnax led the Spartans (9-10, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. Ahmir Langlais added 10 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina Upstate. Jordan Gainey also put up 10 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. UNC Asheville hosts Presbyterian while South Carolina Upstate visits Gardner-Webb.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.