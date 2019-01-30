ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Devon Baker scored 20 points, Donovan Gilmore added 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds and UNC Asheville won its first Big South Conference game of the season, 71-62 over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night to end a nine-game losing streak.

Coty Jude scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (3-19, 1-7), who outrebounded the Spartans 40-25.

Jude’s 3 capped a 10-2 run and the Bulldogs led 41-35 early in the second half and by 56-42 on his 3 with 9:36 left. The Spartans closed to 59-53 on Malik Moore’s layup with 3:39 to go but got no closer.

Gilmore’s layup capped the Bulldogs’ opening 17-7 run and they led 25-16 after outrebounding the Spartans 15-5, but Moore scored 10 points in a 17-3 run and South Carolina Upstate led 33-31 at halftime behind his 14 points.

Moore scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his 11th career double-double for the Spartans (6-18, 1-8), who have lost nine of their last 10. Deion Holmes scored 16 points and Brandon Martin 10.

