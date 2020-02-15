ASHEVILLE, N.C. — DeVon Baker had 27 points and his free throw in the closing seconds was the only point UNC Asheville scored in the final two minutes, but the Bulldogs still held on and edged past Charleston Southern 79-75 on Saturday.

UNC Asheville had a 10-point lead with 6:28 to play, 70-60, but the Buccaneers clawed back. After Philandrous Fleming turned a four-point play with 1:32 left, they had carved their deficit down to just three points, 78-75. But the lone point the rest of the way came when Baker hit the first of two free throws with :17 left.