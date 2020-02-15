Coty Jude had 15 points for UNC Asheville (12-13, 6-8 Big South Conference). LJ Thorpe added 10 points and six rebounds. Tajion Jones had six rebounds.
Travis Anderson scored a career-high 23 points for the Buccaneers (13-14, 7-8). Ty Jones scored a season-high 22 points. Deontaye Buskey had 15 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 71-69 on Jan. 11. UNC Asheville plays Radford on the road on Thursday. Charleston Southern faces Campbell at home on Thursday.
