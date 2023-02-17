UNC Asheville hosts Gardner-Webb after Nicholas' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-12, 10-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (21-7, 13-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after DQ Nicholas scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 86-78 loss to the Winthrop Eagles. The Bulldogs are 11-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville is fourth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Drew Pember leads the Bulldogs with 9.3 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 10-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 7-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Nicholas is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

