UNC Asheville hosts Longwood following Pember's 22-point game

Longwood Lancers (12-5, 4-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-6, 3-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -2.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Longwood Lancers after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 58-55 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Lancers are 4-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South with 14.1 assists. Walyn Napper leads the Lancers with 3.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 18.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

