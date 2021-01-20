ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: UNC-Asheville has depended on senior leadership while Gardner-Webb has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Bulldogs, seniors Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring, including 71 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jaheam Cornwall, D’Maurian Williams, Jamaine Mann and Anthony Selden have combined to account for 48 percent of Gardner-Webb’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have scored 74 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cornwall has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Gardner-Webb field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 8-1 when they exceed 71 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its previous three contests while UNC-Asheville has assists on 45 of 93 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big South teams.

