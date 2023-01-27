UNC Asheville plays Campbell after Pember's 48-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-6, 8-1 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-12, 4-5 Big South)
The Bulldogs are 8-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is fourth in the Big South scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is shooting 51.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Fighting Camels. Devon Dunn is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.
Pember is averaging 20.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.