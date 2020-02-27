STEPPING UP: The Bulldogs are led by sophomores LJ Thorpe and DeVon Baker. Thorpe is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Baker is putting up 16.8 points per contest. The Fighting Camels have been led by Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler, who have combined to score 23.1 points per outing.LIKEABLE LJ: Thorpe has connected on 42.9 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 13-6 when scoring at least 70.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 8-14 this season when they fail to reach that mark.
DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.
