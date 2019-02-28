High Point (15-14, 8-7) vs. UNC-Asheville (4-25, 2-13)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point goes for the season sweep over UNC-Asheville after winning the previous matchup in High Point. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when the Panthers shot 45.3 percent from the field while holding UNC-Asheville’s shooters to just 40.7 percent on their way to a 65-61 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UNC-Asheville’s Devon Baker, Coty Jude and Cress Worthy have combined to account for 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 41 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Baker has made or assisted on 49 percent of all UNC-Asheville field goals over the last three games. Baker has accounted for 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UNC-Asheville has scored 61.7 points per game and allowed 73.7 over a three-game home losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. UNC-Asheville has an assist on 31 of 59 field goals (52.5 percent) over its previous three outings while High Point has assists on 45 of 68 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is ranked first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.4 percent. The Panthers have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.

