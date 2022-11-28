UNC Asheville visits North Carolina Central following Pember's 28-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 73-61 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. UNC Asheville averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles. Eric Boone is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for North Carolina Central.

Pember is averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 15.0 points for UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

