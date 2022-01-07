The school described Bateman’s exit as a “mutual” parting after conversations between Brown and Bateman after the season. Dewitt had coached outside linebackers and special teams, and his exit comes amid “anticipated structural adjustments” to the defense that would change the position coach’s duties.
Bateman joined Brown in Chapel Hill after a five-year stint as defensive coordinator at Army. The Tar Heels allowed 23.7 points and 373.2 yards per game in his first season in 2019, but those totals had grown to 32.1 points and 418.5 yards this season.
The Tar Heels (6-7) closed the season by giving up 301 yards rushing and 543 overall i n a 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25