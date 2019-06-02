CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Austin Bergner struck out eight, and North Carolina beat Tennessee 5-2 on Sunday night to advance to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Ashton McGee’s two-run single highlighted the four-run first inning that sent the top-seeded Tar Heels (45-17) into the tournament’s second weekend for the eighth time since 2006.

Bergner (6-1) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings with three walks. Joey Lancellotti struck out three during the final two innings for his third save.

Alerick Soularie scored on a wild pitch in the second and added a run-scoring single in the fourth for the second-seeded Volunteers (40-21). Starter Zach Linginfelter (6-6) gave up four runs and didn’t make it out of the first inning.

Dylan Harris and Danny Serretti each drove in runs for the Tar Heels.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.