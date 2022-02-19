Keve Aluma scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Justyn Mutts added 10 points for the Hokies (16-11, 8-8).
The game pitted the ACC’s top two 3-point percentage teams with Virginia Tech at 40.9% coming in and UNC 38.1%. UNC was only a couple percentage points shy of its average after making 8 of 22 but the Hokies weren’t close, making 5 of 26 for 19%.
Bacot had two buckets and Love another plus a 3-pointer in a 7-2 spurt to open the second half for a 14-point lead. The Hokies got back within five after a 7-0 run that Aluma finished with a 3-pointer with under nine minutes left but they wouldn’t get closer.
Love made six free throws in the final minute to keep the Hokies at bay.
Tar Heels Love, Davis and Manek scored 10 points each to lead UNC to a 38-30 halftime lead. Leaky Black scored the first five and Love and Davis combined for the remaining points in a 22-8 half-ending run.
UNC is home against Louisville on Monday. Virginia Tech is at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25