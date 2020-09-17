Wolfolk is part of a deep secondary after starting 11 games the past three seasons, including the first four games at strong safety before battling injury for the rest of the season.
The Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) were scheduled to play Charlotte on Saturday, but the 49ers canceled the game earlier Thursday after contact tracing and quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic depleted the offensive line position.
___
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.