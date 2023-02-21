UNC Greensboro aims for 20th victory this season in matchup with Western Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (16-13, 9-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-10, 13-3 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Spartans play the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Spartans have gone 10-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro is the leader in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Catamounts are 9-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is fourth in the SoCon scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Treacy is averaging 7.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 16.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

