CHARLESTON, S.C. — Francis Alonso, Kyrin Galloway and Isaiah Miller each scored 18 points and UNC Greensboro made 16 3-pointers in a 100-96 win over The Citadel on Thursday night.

The Spartans (25-5, 14-3 Southern Conference) attempted 36 of their 64 overall shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Connor Kern led The Citadel with a career-high 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 10 of 14 from beyond the arc, and the Bulldogs made 22 of 42 (52.4 percent) from distance. Their 22 3s were one shy of a program record set on two previous occasions.

The Citadel led 50-49 at halftime and extended the margin to 65-49 three minutes into the second half. UNC Greensboro used a 23-7 run for an 82-81 lead when Lew Stallworth converted a 3-point play with 8:19 to go. Galloway’s 3 with 3:26 left made it 91-88 and the Spartans led the rest of the way.

Stallworth scored 20 with 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-16, 4-13), Matt Frierson had 17 with five 3s and Zane Najdawi 15.

