Brown-Jones was 5 of 6 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Spartans (13-8, 7-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 10 points, going 4 of 9 (1 for 4 from distance). Jalen Breath was 3 of 4 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.