UNC Greensboro hosts Mackinnon and Elon

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-5) at Elon Phoenix (1-7) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Max Mackinnon scored 24 points in Elon’s 84-70 loss to the High Point Panthers. The Phoenix are 1-2 in home games. Elon ranks fourth in the CAA with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Mackinnon averaging 5.0.

The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. UNC Greensboro is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Torrence Watson is shooting 29.1% and averaging 11.1 points for Elon.

Keondre Kennedy is averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.1 points for UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

