UNC Greensboro hosts Mackinnon and Elon

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-5) at Elon Phoenix (1-7)
The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. UNC Greensboro is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Torrence Watson is shooting 29.1% and averaging 11.1 points for Elon.
Keondre Kennedy is averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.1 points for UNC Greensboro.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.