UNC Greensboro hosts Marshall after Kinsey's 26-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Taevion Kinsey scored 26 points in Marshall’s 69-60 win against the Robert Morris Colonials. The Spartans have gone 2-1 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks ninth in the SoCon with 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Bas Leyte averaging 7.0.

The Thundering Herd are 3-1 in road games. Marshall is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for UNC Greensboro.

Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists. Kinsey is averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals for Marshall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

