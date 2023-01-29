UNC Greensboro hosts Slawson and Furman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (16-6, 7-2 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-8, 8-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -1.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalen Slawson scored 26 points in Furman’s 91-84 overtime victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 8-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Paladins have gone 7-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks third in the SoCon shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is averaging 13.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

JP Pegues is averaging 10 points and 3.9 assists for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

