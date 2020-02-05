Fletcher Abee had 16 points for the Bulldogs (6-16, 0-11), who have lost 11 in a row. Derek Webster Jr. added 14 points and Kaelon Harris had 11 points.
The Spartans swept the season series. UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 79-69 on Jan. 15.
UNC Greensboro takes on Samford at home on Sunday. The Citadel plays VMI at home on Saturday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
