UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks meet in Laval, Quebec

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-3) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-3) Laval, Quebec; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -3; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in Laval, Quebec. The Spartans are 3-3 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks third in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The ‘Jacks have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. SFA ranks sixth in the WAC giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for UNC Greensboro.

Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 9.8 points for SFA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

