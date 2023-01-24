UNC Greensboro Spartans face the VMI Keydets on 4-game win streak

VMI Keydets (5-16, 0-8 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-8, 7-1 SoCon)
The Keydets are 0-8 against SoCon opponents. VMI has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Treacy is averaging 7.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.
Sean Conway is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for VMI.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.
Keydets: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.