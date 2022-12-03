UNC Greensboro visits Elon after Mackinnon's 24-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-5) at Elon Phoenix (1-7)
The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bas Leyte averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Elon.
Keondre Kennedy is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.1 points for UNC Greensboro.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.