UNC Greensboro visits Elon after Mackinnon's 24-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-5) at Elon Phoenix (1-7) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -7.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Max Mackinnon scored 24 points in Elon’s 84-70 loss to the High Point Panthers. The Phoenix are 1-2 in home games. Elon is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bas Leyte averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Elon.

Keondre Kennedy is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.1 points for UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

