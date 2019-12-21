James Dickey finished with 13 rebounds and four blocked shots. UNC Greensboro’s bench outscored NKU’s 30-7.
Sharpe finished with a career-high 33 points and made 10 of Northern Kentucky’s 14 total field goals. Trevon Faulkner, Silas Adheke and Tre Cobbs were the only Norse (8-4) to register field goals.
_____
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.