The Spartans (10-3) now have won seven of their last eight games.

UNC Greensboro led 34-25 at intermission and emerged from the break to take control with a 14-0 run. Allegri made a 3-pointer, a layup and jump shot in succession to give the Spartans control for good. Tyler Sharpe’s 3-pointer with just under 16 minutes remaining were the Norse’s first points of the second half.