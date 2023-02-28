UNC hires former NFL head coach Freddie Kitchens as TE coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as its run-game coordinator and tight ends coach.
Kitchens also spent 11 years on the staff of the Arizona Cardinals, including for their Super Bowl appearance in the 2008 season. He has had college coaching stints at North Texas and Mississippi and spent last year as a senior analyst at South Carolina.
