Dewitt’s special teams have seven punt or kickoff returns for touchdowns in the past four seasons along with four blocked punts over the past two years.
Dewitt worked with current UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman at Army in 2014 and 2015. He has also worked at UCF, Florida Atlantic and Northern Iowa in the past decade.
