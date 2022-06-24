UNC-Indiana, Ohio State-Duke headline ACC/Big 10 Challenge

National runner-up North Carolina, a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning, will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

The two conferences announced Friday the 14 matchups for the 24th edition of the three-day event, which the ACC leads 12-8 with three ties. The Big Ten won 8-6 last season for its third straight win. The ACC has a 144-121 advantage in all games since the genesis in 1999.