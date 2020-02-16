SENIOR STUDS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 30 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Notre Dame has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 74.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the country. The North Carolina defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 323rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com