Huffman played in 14 games last season and has averaged 1.4 points and 3.1 minutes over his three seasons.
In a statement from the school, coach Roy Williams called Huffman a “fantastic young man” and that he would do anything he can to help him choose the right fit at his next school.
___
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.