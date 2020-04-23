“Jeremiah’s a wonderful young man,” UNC coach Roy Williams said in a statement Thursday. “Our players and coaches enjoyed him being part of our program. I truly admired the work he put in to get back on the court after two full seasons of being injured in high school. We wish him the best wherever he chooses to resume his career.”
Francis joins reserve big man Brandon Huffman in transferring from UNC since the end of a 14-19 season.
