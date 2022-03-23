Okauru was 10 of 12 from the line and Sims 14 of 15 as the teams combined for 56 fouls and 89 free-throw attempts.

Donovan Sims scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Raiders (26-11). DeAndre Dishman added 17 points and Teafale Lenard Jr had 11 points.

Sims sank a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in the first overtime to tie it at 81.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___