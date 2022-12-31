UNC Wilmington faces Hampton, aims for 11th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (3-10, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-3, 1-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington comes into a matchup against Hampton as winners of 10 consecutive games. The Seahawks are 5-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Seahawks and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Donovan Newby is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Marquis Godwin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

