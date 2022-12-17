UNC Wilmington faces High Point, looks for 7th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High Point Panthers (8-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts High Point trying to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Seahawks are 4-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington has a 2-0 record in one-possession games. The Panthers are 1-1 on the road. High Point is the leader in the Big South scoring 22.1 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shykeim Phillips is averaging 9.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Abdoulaye is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.5 points. Jaden House is averaging 21.2 points for High Point.

