UNC Wilmington faces High Point, looks for 7th straight home win

High Point Panthers (8-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -7; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Seahawks face High Point. The Seahawks have gone 4-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.4 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 away from home. High Point is the Big South leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Zach Austin averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Van Der Heijden is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 4.8 points. Trazarien White is averaging 13 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Abdoulaye is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.5 points. Jaden House is averaging 21.2 points for High Point.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

