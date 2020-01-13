WILMINGTON, N.C. — C.B. McGrath has been fired as head coach at UNC Wilmington in the midst of a losing season and a winless conference record.

McGrath was an assistant to Roy Williams on North Carolina’s national championship-winning teams in 2005, 2009 and 2017. He left the program in 2017 to coach the Seahawks. McGrath also played for Williams at Kansas and was on the Jayhawks’ coaching staff before moving with Williams to Chapel Hill.