In his stint at Wilmington, McGrath’s teams complied a 26-58 overall record in three years. This season’s team is 5-14 overall and winless in six Colonial Athletic Association games. The Seahawks face Hofstra on Thursday.
Assistant coach Rob Burke has been named interim coach, and the school said a national search for McGrath’s replacement will begin immediately.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.