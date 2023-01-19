UNC Wilmington heads to Hofstra for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-8, 5-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -3.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Estrada and the Hofstra Pride host Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in CAA play Thursday. The Pride are 5-1 on their home court. Hofstra is second in the CAA scoring 72.9 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Seahawks are 5-2 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by White averaging 4.5.

The Pride and Seahawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 7.8 points for the Seahawks. White is averaging 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

