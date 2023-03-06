Hofstra Pride and UNC Wilmington Seahawks square off in CAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (23-9, 12-6 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (24-8, 16-2 CAA) Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -5.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride play in the CAA Tournament against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Pride have gone 16-2 against CAA opponents, with an 8-6 record in non-conference play. Hofstra is sixth in the CAA in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Aaron Estrada leads the Pride with 5.5 boards.

The Seahawks are 12-6 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 33.8% from deep. Makoa Surigao paces the Seahawks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is scoring 20.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 7.3 points for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

