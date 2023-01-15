UNC Wilmington hosts Elon after White's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Phoenix (2-16, 0-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-5, 4-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the Elon Phoenix after Trazarien White scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 69-67 loss to the William & Mary Tribe. The Seahawks have gone 6-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Phoenix are 0-5 in conference play. Elon gives up 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Phoenix. Sean Halloran is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

