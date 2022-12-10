UNC Wilmington hosts Nolan and Jacksonville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 124 BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 73-62 victory against the VCU Rams. The Seahawks are 3-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Dolphins are 2-2 on the road. Jacksonville is third in the ASUN with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Jordan Davis averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.0% for UNC Wilmington.

Nolan averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Mike Marsh is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for Jacksonville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

