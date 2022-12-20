UNC Wilmington Seahawks face the Campbell Fighting Camels, aim for 9th straight win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6)
The Seahawks are 1-3 on the road. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Campbell.
Trazarien White is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.