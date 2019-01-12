WILMINGTON, N.C. — Devontae Cacok scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season and UNC Wilmington beat Drexel 97-83 on Saturday.

Ty Gadsden and Jeantal Cylla scored 20 points apiece, Jay Estime’ added 11 and Kai Toews dished 13 assists for the Seahawks (8-7, 3-1 Northeast Conference), who scored 24 points off of 11 turnovers and made 11 of 25 3-pointers.

Gadsden’s 4-point play put the Seahawks up for good 53-51 and UNCW pulled ahead by 14, 76-62, after a 15-4 run. Drexel cut it to eight on Troy Harper’s layup with 1:03 left, but the Seahawks outscored them 8-2 from there.

Kurk Lee scored 19 points with five 3s for the Dragons (8-11, 2-4). James Butler scored a career-high 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Harper also scored 17. Camren Winter made eight assists.

