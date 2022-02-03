The Phoenix are 6-3 on their home court. Elon is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Seahawks are 9-0 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Sims averaging 4.3.
The Phoenix and Seahawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Graham is averaging 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.
Mike Okauru is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks. Sims is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 73.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.