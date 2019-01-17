CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Francis Alonso scored 20 points and UNC Greensboro closed on a 17-2 run for a 69-60 victory over Western Carolina on Thursday night.

UNCG (16-3, 5-1 Southern Conference) has won nine of its last 10 games since a 78-61 loss at then-No. 10 Kentucky on Dec. 1.

Isaiah Miller added 15 points and James Dickey eight points with 11 rebounds for the Spartans.

Carlos Dotson and Kameron Gibson scored 17 points apiece to lead Western Carolina (5-15, 2-5). Dotson grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Alonso hit a 3-pointer with 7:29 left to spark the decisive run, and Dickey scored all eight of his points during the stretch. Kyrin Galloway’s 3-pointer with 3:46 remaining gave the Spartans the lead for good at 59-58. Alonso added a pair of free throws to end it.

