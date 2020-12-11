OFFENSIVE THREAT: Miller has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. Miller has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro went 8-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Spartans scored 65.9 points per matchup across those 11 contests.
