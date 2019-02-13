UNC Greensboro (22-3, 11-1) vs. Furman (20-5, 9-4)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its ninth straight conference win against Furman. UNC Greensboro’s last SoCon loss came against the Wofford Terriers 72-43 on Jan. 10. Furman is coming off a 91-61 home win against East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The do-everything Matt Rafferty has put up 17 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Paladins. Jordan Lyons is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 16.3 points per game. The Spartans are led by Isaiah Miller, who is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 30.9 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 53.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 19-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.9 percent or less. The Spartans are 3-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: UNC Greensboro’s Francis Alonso has made 38.3 percent of his 183 3-point attempts this season, and is 9 for 20 over the last three games. For Furman, Lyons has connected on 34.3 percent of his 236 attempts from deep and is 10 for 33 over the last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.6 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has climbed to 27.2 during the team’s eight-game winning streak.

